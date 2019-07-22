LIMA — June A. Boham, 64, passed away at 10:00 am July 20, 2019 at her residence.

She was born June 25, 1955 in Lima to Bud and Ruby (Altenburger) Hooker who preceded her in death. On April 23, 1977 she married Jeffrey L. Boham who survives in Lima.

June was a head cook at Maplewood School and she had also worked at Superior Metals and was a babysitter. She was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church and the VFW Post 1275 Auxiliary. She was a 1973 graduate of Columbus Grove High School.

Survivors include: a Son, Trent Boham of Pickerington; a Daughter, Felicia (Corey) Conley of Lima; a Grandson, Wyatt; a Sister, Cathy (John) Morris of Columbus Grove; several Nieces, Nephews, and In-laws.

Friends may call from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm Wednesday and from 2:00 until time of services at 3:00 pm Thursday at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES SHAWNEE CHAPEL with Father Kent Kaufman and Father Stephen Blum officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to or the .

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.