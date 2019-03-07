CRIDERSVILLE — June Esther Bowsher age 101, passed away Feb. 20, 2019 at her residence. She was born July 3, 1917 in Auglaize County to the late Jacob and Marie Beeler Fox. She married Edwin Burnett Dec. 10, 1936 and he preceded her in death July 16, 1945. She later married Earl Bowsher and he also preceded her in death.

June was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church. She had been a member of the Shawnee Grange and had worked in the cafeteria for the Shawnee Schools and been a housekeeper at Cridersville Nursing Home.

Survivors include a son Gene (Judie Stiner) Burnett of Canton, a granddaughter Nicol Wendt and a great granddaughter Casey (Dakota) Moore.

She was preceded in death by siblings Maurice Fox, Betty Detrick and Bill Fox.

The family will receive friends 9 to 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 9th at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. The funeral will follow at 10:30 with Rev. Jon Spyker officiating. Burial will be in St. Matthew Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be given to Harvest Baptist Church or to the . Online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com