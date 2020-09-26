ELIDA — June L. Miller, 97, passed away at 1:00 am on September 19, 2020 at her home in Elida.

June was born on June 6, 1923 in Lima, Ohio, to Jesse and Norma (Chiles) Miller, who preceded her in death. On Valentine's Day, February 14, 1953, she married Ralph L. Miller, who died on May 7, 1975.

June began working for the City Loan and Savings Company of Lima in the bookkeeping department. Later, she worked for St. Rita's Medical Center in the Patient Admissions Office and was also the night switchboard operator. She retired in 1988 from the Medical Records Department of Lima Memorial Hospital where she was the legal correspondence secretary. June loved to cook and bake, and will be remembered for preparing wonderful dinners during the holiday season. She was an avid reader and enjoyed fashion and decorating her home. June loved to travel and her best vacation was always a trip to the ocean, with her favorite destinations being Virginia Beach and Florida. She also enjoyed the companionship of her Siamese cats, Mitzi and Buttons. June was a 1941 graduate of Lima South High School, where she and her twin sister were both drum majorettes in the South band.

June is survived by her two children, a daughter, Stephanie J. Miller and a son, Stephen R. Miller, both of Elida; a sister, Mrs. Beulah (Miller) Beebe, of St. Paul, Minnesota; a niece, Mrs. Norma (Eric) Hoffman, of Red Wing, Minnesota; and a great niece, Eiryn Hoffman, of Red Wing, Minnesota.

She was preceded in death by two sisters; Jean L. Miller, her identical twin and Frances E. Miller.

Burial will be in Gethsemani Cemetery at a later date. There will be no public visitation or services. Arrangements are entrusted to Chiles Laman Funeral and Cremation Services, Shawnee Chapel in Lima.

The family wishes to give special thanks to Dr. Olayinka Omitowoju and associates at Internal Medicine Specialties of Lima and the nurses and staff at Interim Healthcare, especially Tina, Annette, Jeanette, Dawn, Dreema and Ashley for their wonderful care.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Humane Society of Allen County, 3606 Elida Rd, Lima, Ohio 45807.

Condolences may be expressed at chiles-lamanfh.com