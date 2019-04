NEW BREMEN — June Schott, 90, died at 11:05 p.m. April 11, 2019, at Laurels of Shane Hill, Rockford.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Zion Lutheran Church, St. Marys. The Rev. Bill Maki will officiate. Burial will be in German Protestant Cemetery, New Bremen.

Friends may call an hour and a half prior to services at the church.