ST. MARYS — June Weaver, 89 of St. Marys, passed away early Wednesday morning, September 4, 2019 at the Joint Township Hospital in St. Marys. June was born on February 27, 1930 in Carter Nine, OK to James Clifton and Connie (Haley) Ragsdale and they preceded her in death. She was married to Eugene Weaver and he passed away in February of 2008.

Mrs. Weaver had been the office manager for Weaver Machine and Forge, and had previously worked as an orthodontic assistant. She and her husband proudly visited all 50 states, they both loved traveling. She attended the Cridersville United Methodist Church, where she helped make Peanut Brittle and was a member of the women's group. She loved golfing and played quite often at the Wapak Country Club.

June is survived by her children, Lydia (David) Mefferd of Toledo, C. Kevin (Cheri) Singer of Wapak and her stepdaughters, Elaine (Rick) VanVoorhis and Deb (Jack) Meinberg both of Wapak. She is also survived by twelve grandchildren and twenty eight great grandchildren and two siblings. Six brothers and sisters and two grandchildren, Nathan Mefferd and C K Benjamin Singer, II also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held 12 Noon, Monday, September 9, 2019 at Siferd Chapel of the Hanneman Family Funeral Homes, 506 N. Cable Rd. Lima, Ohio, with burial to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Family and friends may call on Monday, September 9 from 10:00 a.m. until 12 Noon at the funeral home.

The Hanneman Family Funeral Homes are honored to care for the Weaver family. Online condolences may be left at www.hannemanfh.com