BELLEFONTAINE — Junior Robert Hulbert, 94, of Bellefontaine, OH, passed away, Sunday Morning, October 27, 2019 at Logan Acres Care Center, Bellefontaine.

Junior was born on August 20, 1925 in Goshen Twp, Auglaize Co, Ohio, a son of the late Elmer and Daisy Shingledecker Hulbert. On July 23, 1965, he married the former Virginia Wallace and she preceded him in death on April 11, 2016. He is also preceded in death by a son, Jeff Birt.

Junior is survived by two sons, Ron (Denise) Birt of West Union, OH and Kurt (Lorie) Hulbert of Huntsville, nine grandchildren, Jacob Hulbert, Andrew Hulbert, Holly Washington, Lori Birt, Joe Birt, Kyle Birt, Jeff Birt, Jr., Amy Birt and Brandi Henry, 12 great grandchildren, Braydon Hobart, Evan Birt, Noah Birt, Alexis Birt, Noemi Washington, Nahla Washington, Conner Knipple, Aiden Henry, Mandy Birt, Meagene Birt, Jeffrey Birt, and Connor Dixon, an aunt, Ruth Conkle of Lima, OH, and several nieces and nephews.

Junior was a 1942 graduate of New Hampshire School. He retired from Sheller Globe in Lima, and later worked at Indian Lake Schools and Acrux Security. Junior was an avid fan of the OSU Buckeyes and Cincinnati Reds. He enjoyed, walking, traveling with Virginia and loved being with his family and watching his grandchildren's activities.

Reverend Bryan Meadows will begin funeral services at 5:00 pm, Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Huntsville United Methodist Church with visitation from 3-5 pm. Burial will be at a later date in Walnut Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given in his name to Logan County c/o Mary Rutan Hospital.

Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.