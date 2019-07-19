ROCKY RIVER — Justin Andrew Borra, 49 of Rocky River, Ohio, died at his home July 16, 2019.

Justin was born on January 8, 1970, in Royal Oak, Michigan the son of Pier and Renee (Durand) Borra. He was raised in Lima, Ohio where he attended Shawnee High School. He went on to earn a BA from Tulane University and an MBA from the University of Toledo.

A long-time health care executive, he began his career as a nursing home administrator at Arbor Health Care. He was a founding member of CORA Health Service where as Executive Vice President he worked to grow the outpatient rehabilitation business from a start up to over 200 clinics. Justin played rugby in college, was an avid hunter and an accomplished chef. He had an engaging personality and a manner that drew people to him.

He is survived by his daughter, Alaina Borra of Medina, Ohio; his parents, Pier and Renee Borra of Harbor Springs, Michigan and Boca Grande, Florida; brother, Pier (Katherine) Borra of Summit, New Jersey; nieces, Sabrina, Lucia, and Miranda Borra; grandmother, Pierina Borra; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

There will be a Funeral Mass at Holy Childhood of Jesus Catholic Church in Harbor Springs, Michigan, on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation prior to the service. Father James Bearss will officiate.

Memorials can be made to Stella Maris Cleveland or a charity of your preference. Stone Funeral Home in Petoskey is in care of arrangements. Friends may leave a note of condolence or share a memory of Justin at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com