ADA — Justin L. "Jud" Dearth, age 82, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 7:30 AM at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.

He was born on January 23, 1938 in Hardin County to the late Jasper E. and Aezelda (Robnolte) Dearth.

Jud previously worked for the Ada Grain Elevator for eight years, the Ada Police department for twelve years and retired from the Ada Village Street Department after working for sixteen years. He was a 1956 Ada High school graduate and served in the National Guard.

He is survived by his two daughters: Jodi Dearth of Benton Ridge and Jessica (Carl) Kaufman of Lima; two grandchildren: Sydney and Jackson Kaufman; four brothers: Russell A. (Karen) Dearth of Lafayette, Jerry (Jean Ann) Dearth of Ada, Tom (Janice) Dearth of Ada and John (Anita) Dearth of Ada; and two sisters: Kate Bear of Lima and Esther (John) Penhorwood of Mansfield; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a brother Don Dearth; and four sisters: Dorothy Kramer, Eilene Padgett, LaDonna Greer, and Janet Gault.

Attendance will be restricted at the funeral and visitation based on space to accommodate social distancing requirements. Face coverings must be worn while attending visitation and service.

Private family services will be held at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada with Pastor Thomas Dearth officiating. Burial of ashes will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada. The funeral service for Jud will be live streamed on the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services Facebook Page beginning at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

Friends may call from 6:00-8:00 PM on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada