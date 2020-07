OHIO CITY — Justin Michael Hanna, 42, died July 12, 2020, at his residence.

Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. today at Cowan and Son Funeral Home. Pastor Brad Knittle will officiate. Burial will be in Memory Gardens, Celina. A video of the services will be available after 1 p.m. at cowanfuneralhome.com.