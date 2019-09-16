LIMA — Justin Allen Reynolds, 36 of Lima, passed away September 14, 2019, at Shawnee Manor.

Justin was born March 7, 1983 in Lima to Robert and Ann (Tribolet) Reynolds; his father precedes him in death and his mother survives him in Lima.

Justin was a 2002 graduate of Elida High School. After high school, he joined the United States Marine Corps and served three tours in the Iraqi Conflict. During his third tour, he hit an IED which caused a brain injury. Justin was a recipient of the Purple Heart, Combat Action Ribbon, Iraqi Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Navy Unit Commendation and a Certificate of Appreciation. He touched so many lives, defied all the odds and made everyone he came into contact with better people. Justin was a hero, a friend and an inspiration.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his siblings, Cory Sifrit, Carla Vernon, Codi Small, Lisa Creech, Angie VanHorn and Kim Reynolds; cousins, Stephanie (Mike) Swallow, Chris (Chari) Miracle and Jeff (Sonya) Miracle; family friend, Monj Appaya; aunts, Patsy Dumstorff, Erica (Marco) SanPaolo and Donna (Fred) Toitch and family members, Lynn (Don) Long, Rob (James) Hovest and Pam (Alan (dec.)) Tribolet.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday, September 19 2019, at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES - SHAWNEE CHAPEL with his family to officiate. Entombment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery with military performed by the United States Marine Corps.

Visitation will be held on September 18, 2019, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

Justin's family would like to extend a special thank you to his family at Shawnee Manor.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Semper Fi Fund.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.