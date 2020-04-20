FINDLAY — Justine K. Nance, age 54, of Findlay, Ohio, passed away at 5:40 p.m. on April 17, 2020 at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay.

She was born on February 13, 1966 in Toledo, Ohio to William D. Doyle II and Norma J. Brown who both proceded her in death.

Justine worked in the hospitality field, working for the Holiday Inn for the past 20 years. She attended Aldine High School in Houston, TX, and the University of Northwest Ohio.

She is survived by her son; Jarrod (Holland) Nance of Lima, a daughter; Jasmine Nance of Findlay, two sisters; Jacqueline Nance of Atlanta, GA and Candyce Doyle of Louisville, KY, two brothers; Janssen W. Nance of Newark, and William Doyle III of Lima. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Cornell Brownlow Jr., Zeyiah Brownlow, Azarani Brownlow, Jamerie Brownlow, Kaylynn Holland, Jarrod Holland, Samari Bishop, Avon Holland, Tytus Millirons, Anasteasia Holland and a host of other family. She was preceded in death by a daughter; Jillian Nance, a brother; Jerry Nance and a sister; Birdina Nance.

Due to the Covid-19 restricitions, Private Family Services will be held and she will be laid to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery. The Hanneman-Siferd Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

