CENTERBURG — Kali Rae Crego was born on December 12 at 2:01 am and died peacefully in her parents arms at 8:04 am at St. Anns Hospital. A beautiful baby girl who touched so many lives in such a brief time. Her life was a brief gift to us that will live on as her heart valves were donated and will be received by those in need. Kali Rae is the daughter of Paul and Amanda (Schroeder) Crego of Centerburg, Ohio; also survived by her four- legged brother, Boozer, who was ready to protect her; maternal grandparents, Max and Shelly (Ellerbrock) Schroeder of Columbus Grove, Ohio; and paternal grandparents, Ken Crego of Centerburg and Don and Teresa (Gallien) Dougherty of Louisville, Ohio. Kali was already loved by great-grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends. Her family would like to express their deepest gratitude towards the extraordinary staff at St. Anns who cared for baby Kali as well as her mother. Family will be holding a private service in her memory. The Now I Lay Me Down to Sleep Foundation provided a volunteer photographer to record Kalis short life with us. We would be honored to have you support their mission to help other grieving parents through their remembrance photography at nowilaymedowntosleep.org. Condolences at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.