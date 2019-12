ST. MARYS — Karen Adams, 76, died at 10:35 p.m. Dec. 4, 2019, at Hospice of Central Ohio.

Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Miller Funeral Home, St Marys. The Rev. Rhonda Hanier will officiate. Burial will be in Bethel Cemetery.

Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.