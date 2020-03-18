RUSSELLS POINT — Karen Sue Avila, 71, of Russells Point, OH passed away Tuesday afternoon, March 17, 2020 at Belle Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation, Bellefontaine, OH.

Karen was born on August 17, 1948 in Lima, OH, a daughter of the late Glenn and Helen Allsetter Zimmerly. She was preceded in death by four siblings, Bob, Gene, and Don Zimmerly and Margie McKee.

On December 17, 1967, Karen married Luis Avila on Long Island, NY and he survives along with their three children, Teresa (Jesse) Platfoot of Bellefontaine, Jesse (Tammy) Avila of Russells Point, and Benji Avila of Lakeview, OH, seven grandchildren, Tyler Avila, Hannah Avila, Brynna Avila, Selena Avila, Gage (Madecyn) Penhorwood, Garett Avila, and Chelsea (Reese) Wilson, great granddaughter, Sophia Penny Rose Penhorwood and baby Wilson on the way, her sister, Sharon Kipker of Lewistown, OH, and several nieces and nephews.

Karen attended Ada High School. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who loved being with her family and caring for her grandchildren and her dogs. She enjoyed taking walks.

Pastor Floyd Lundy will begin funeral services at 10:30 am, Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Shoffstall Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St, Lakeview. Visitation is Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the funeral home. Burial is in Huntsville Cemetery.

Contributions may be given in her name to the ILEMS or Logan County Sheriff's Auxiliary.

Arrangements in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.