ELIDA — Karen S. Davisson, 78, died at 5:15 a.m. Aug. 10, 2020, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.

Services will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday at Chiles-Laman Funeral and Cremation Services, Shawnee Chapel. The Rev. Mike Huffaker will officiate. Burial will be in Walnut Grove Cemetery, Delphos.

Friends may call four hours prior to services at the funeral home.