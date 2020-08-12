1/1
Karen Davisson
ELIDA — Karen S. Davisson, 78, of Elida passed away peacefully at 5:15 AM on Monday, August 10, 2020 at St. Rita's Medical Center, surrounded by her family.

She was born on October 3, 1941 in Lima to Christian and Velma (Conrad) Nusbaum, who both preceded her in death. On June 28, 1964, she married James Davisson, who survives in Elida.

Karen was a 1959 graduate of Elida High School and a 1960 graduate of Richard Weston School of Cosmetology. She worked at Cook Tower Beauty Salon, Northland Beauty Shop and at the Base Beauty Shop at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia. After returning to Lima she worked at the Lima Public Library and retired after 17 years.

She was a member of Sugar Creek Church of the Brethren, Lima. She enjoyed taking pictures and was known for her pies, having won several blue ribbons at the Allen County Fair for them. Karen loved spending time with her dog Abby, who was always with her.

Surviving in addition to her loving husband of 56 years James Davisson are her two sons Jeffrey Allan (Bonnie) Davisson of Lima and Michael Allen (Melissa) Davisson of Wapak; her five grandsons Jake of South Carolina, Corey (Allison) of Lima, Nick (Chelsey) of Delphos, Casey of Lima, Gabriel of Spencerville; two great-grandsons Emmitt and Elijah; her sister Janet Case of Vandalia; her sister-in-law Alice Lee of Lancaster, CA; her brother-in-law Keith (Traci) Davisson of Clyde, OH; nine nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her brother-in-law Garold Case.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL, where a funeral services will immediately follow at 5:00 PM with Rev. Mike Huffaker, officiating.

Interment will be in Walnut Grove Cemetery, Delphos at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sugar Creek Church of the Brethren or to The American Heart Association.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.



Published in The Lima News from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Calling hours
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
AUG
15
Service
05:00 PM
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
1170 Shawnee Rd
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 228-5474
