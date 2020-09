CEDAR HILL, Tenn. — Karen Sue Douglas, 63, died at 3:45 a.m. Sept. 2, 2020, in Tennessee.

Services will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday at Bayliff and Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. The Rev. Kenny Rader will officiate. Burial will be in Fairmount Cemetery, Uniopolis.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.