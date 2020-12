Or Copy this URL to Share

LIMA — Karen Elmquist, 77, died Dec. 5, 2020, at Otterbein Cridersville Assisted Living. Services begin 11 a.m. Saturday at Trinity United Methodist Church. Burial: Woodlawn Mausoleum.



