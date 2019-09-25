LIMA — Karen J. Gilbert, 55, of Lima, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at St. Rita's Medical Center. She was born on October 10, 1963 in Lima, Ohio to the late Leonard A. and Naomi "Jane" {Deardorff} Gilbert.

Karen attended New Life Missionary Church in Lima. She enjoyed music and making jewelry crafts and most of all spending time with her friends and family. She also loved birds and was especially fond of hummingbirds.

She is survived by her brothers Larry Gilbert and Daniel Gilbert and her sister Sheila Gilbert, as well as her nephew John Gallaspie and her cat Mittens.

Her family will receive friends on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima.

Chamberlain-Huckeriede in charge of arrangements.

