Karen Hackworth

Obituary
DELPHOS — Karen Sue Hackworth, 69, passed away peacefully at 9:34 AM Friday October 18, 2019 in the Vancrest Care center in Delphos.

She was born March 25, 1950 in Martin, KY., a daughter of the late Clyde O. and Laura E. Nunamaker Amburgey.

Surviving are her son Travis D. (Nichole) Hackworth of Wapakoneta and her two grandchildren; Grant D. and Ella N. Hackworth and her brother; Ronald E. Amburgey of Lima.

Karen was a graduate of Lima Senior High School and Cumberland College, earning her B.S. degree in Social Work.

Private family services will be at a later date in Woodlawn Cemetery in Lima.

Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville is in care of arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to tbayliff @ woh.rr.com
Published in The Lima News from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019
