KENTON — Karen Jane Kidd, 74 of Kenton passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019. She was born in Lima, Ohio to the late George B. and Mary (Frisinger) Winegardner on November 22, 1944. Karen married Gary L. Kidd on August 22, 1963 and he preceded her in death on July 4, 2019. She is survived by two sons: Todd Eric Kidd of Kenton, and Wade Allan (Jennifer) Kidd of Lima; a daughter, Julie Anne (Steve) Messenger of Kenton; six grandchildren: Kevin (Sarah) Kidd, Andrew (Connie) Kidd, Amy (Daniel) Runyan, Elizabeth (Slade) Newfer, Erica (Erika) Hamilton, and Rylee Messenger; six great-grandchildren: Chase, Gavin and Hunter Kidd, Bravon and Kevlyn Kidd, Slade Newfer; and one sister, Kathryn (Jack) Hites of Lima. She was a member of the Church of God PKG in Cincinnati. Karen loved quilting, sewing and taking care of her flowers. She was very proud of her family and especially loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Visitation for Karen will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 2:00 - 4:00 & 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Kenton. A funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Jason Manns officiating. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting www.stoutcrates.com