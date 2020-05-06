Karen Maag
1939 - 2020
COLUMBUS GROVE — Karen A. Maag, age 80, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at her home near Columbus Grove. She was born August 1, 1939, in Van Wert, Ohio, to William and Catherine (Brubaker) Raymond. They both preceded her in death. On November 21, 1959, she married Leroy A. Maag, and he survives near Columbus Grove. Karen is survived by three sons, Mark (Linda) Maag, Tim (Mary Jo) Maag and Chris (Barb) Maag; one daughter in-law, Tami (Nathan) Tucker; 14 grandchildren, Katelyn, Brandon, Travis, Bethany, Tucker, Levi, Jordan, Jesse, Isaac, Jacob, Sam, Evelyn, Carson and Elaina; three great grandchildren, Khloe, Cayden and Clark; and one sister in-law, Ginny Raymond. She is preceded in death by a son, Andy Maag; and two brothers, Charles (Marilyn) Raymond and DeWayne Raymond. Karen was a graduate of Lima Senior High School. A homemaker, she was well known for her cooking and baking expertise. She had a published cookbook, "Touches From the Heart". Karen and Leroy had owned and operated the Grove Dairy Whip for 10 years, home of the "Maggie Burger". She was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church and the Altar Rosary Society. Karen enjoyed her flower garden and bird watching. Services will begin at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, May 8, 2020, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Columbus Grove. Father David Ritchie will officiate, with burial to follow in St. Anthony's Cemetery. Friends may call from 1:00 to 2:30 pm, prior to the services at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be expressed at hartmansonsfuneralhome.com

Published in The Lima News from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
