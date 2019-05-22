OTTAWA — Karen K. Meyer, 76 of Ottawa, passed away at 12:43 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at her residence. Karen was born August 8, 1942 in Lima to the late Dr. Amos and Louise (Quinn) Kottenbrock. On April 22, 1961 she married Gerald Meyer, he survives in Ottawa.

She is also survived by her children: Shellie (Todd) Schimmoeller of Ottawa, and Todd (Laura) Meyer of Glandorf; seven grandchildren: Todd Jr. (Tara), Tanner, Kylie and Trevor Schimmoeller, Alyson, Rodney and Haley Meyer; one great-grandchild: Ava Marie Schimmoeller; two brothers: John (Diane) Kottenbrock of Ottawa, and Jim Kottenbrock of Kalida; and one brother in law: Bill Halker of Arizona.

Karen is preceded in death by a son: Rodney Meyer; and two sisters: Lois Halker, and Jane (Ron) Korte.

Karen was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa. She was the former office manager at Ottawa Veterinary Clinic, and she enjoyed volunteering in the community. She also prided herself on being a Domestic Engineer, keeping things organized and in line on the home front. Karen was a devoted wife and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was very proud of her three children, they blessed her with seven grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Through the years she enjoyed rocking and humming each one of them to sleep as infants. As the grandkids grew, she loved attending their many sporting events and school activities, which kept her eye on the calendar. Her first phone call after every event was to tell them what a great job they did and how much she and Grandpa enjoyed being there. Through the course of the week, Karen made sure to stay connected with them by phone and through social media. She recognized the blessings in each of her grandchildren and great-grandchild and they saw the many blessings in having her as a Grandmother.

The Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, May 27, 2019 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church with Father Rick Friebel officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa, with a scripture service at 7:20 p.m.

Memorial Donations may be made to Sts. Peter and Paul Capitol Campaign, Lupus Foundation or Putnam County Hospice.

Condolences can be expressed at: www.lovefuneralhome.com