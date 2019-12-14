LIMA — Karen Paul, age 61, passed away on December 11, 2019, at 6:24 am, at the Ohio State University-Wexner Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.

Karen was born October 24, 1958 in Baltimore, Maryland to John Warch who preceded her in death and Elizabeth (McCoy) Warch who survives in Baltimore. On December 23, 1991 she married Charles "Chuck" Paul who survives in Lima.

Karen was a special woman that positively impacted so many lives. She spent many years working for Grube Inc. and their various Buffalo Wild Wings locations, where her efforts as a human resources and efficiency manager were invaluable assets to the company. She was known for her dependability and for relentlessly supporting her coworkers. Her limitless capacity for hard work showed through in every single task that she set her mind to. Karen was a natural born leader, and could never be just one of the crowd. Beyond her professional life, her selflessness could be felt in her many charitable works. She always went out of her way to help those that were less fortunate. Few were able to experience Karen's boundless love and caring nature more than her beloved family, whom she was dedicated to most of all. She was very involved in her children's youth sports; putting her fundraising skills to use for yet another worthy cause. She especially loved doting on her grandchildren, each of whom was her favorite. They were frequently visited by "Mom mom" and "Pop pop," and could always expect some new clothes, donuts, or any number of surprise treats. This was the kind of person that Karen was, she always tried to make everything as special as it could be. She excelled at creating memorable holidays, and worked hard to instill the importance of tradition. Her cooking was legendary, and her chicken pot pies and crab cakes were the envy of many. Whether it was in the workplace, the public sphere, or at home with her beloved family, Karen brought joy to all. She will be sorely missed by all those who were fortunate enough to know her.

Survived by: Husband, Charles "Chuck" Paul; Mother, Elizabeth Warch; Sons, Charles (Fernanda) Paul, Chris (Marie) Paul, Corey Paul, and Collin Paul; Brothers, David (Michelle) Warch, Steven Warch, and Michael (Lou) Warch; as well as Grandchildren, Victoria Paul, Brynn Paul, and Cameron Paul.

Preceded in death by: Father, John Warch; and Sister, Brenda Warch.

A private family service will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the at https://donate3.cancer.org/ in memory of Karen Paul.

