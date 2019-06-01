LIMA — Karen Ream age 70, of Lima, passed away Friday, May 31, at 2:50 p.m., at Lima Memorial. She was born July 2, 1948, in Kenton to the late Lunda and Lealie Hicks Poe. She married Donald Emlinger who preceded her in death Oct. 9, 1986. She later married William H. Ream, Sr. June 17, 1988, and he survives in Lima.

Karen graduated from Wapakoneta High School and had worked at Lima Memorial Hospital for 23 years and had been a caregiver at Lima Manor for several years. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and enjoyed crocheting. She made baby blankets and footies for family and friends.

Additional survivors include a sister-in-law Inga Poe of Lima, nieces: Nikiah McIver of Lima and Britanya Moore of Columbus, great nephew Marcel Poe and great-nieces Kyra McIver and Skye Moore.

She was preceded in death by her brother Danny L. Poe in 2015.

The family will receive friends Monday, June 3 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville and one hour prior to service at the church.

The funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 4th at St. Matthew Lutheran Church near Cridersville with Pastor Sam Payne officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the or to Zion Lutheran Church, Lima. Online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com