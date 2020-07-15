Karen Richardson

SPENCERVILLE — Karen L. Richardson, 72, of Reynoldsburg, OH., passed away Monday afternoon, July 13, 2020 at her home following an extended illness.

She was born on March 30, 1948 in Honolulu, Hawaii, to the late Gilbert F. and Treva Metcalfe Sanders. She was united in marriage on December 1, 2012 to Michael R. Richardson who survives., along with two daughters, Dawn (Ron) Coburn od Delaware and Lisa Crowe of Lima and a son Brent Van Meter of Lima, six grandchildren, Tyler and Zachary Coburn and Jasmine, James, John and Jamie Van Meter. In addition, there are four step-children, Dane (Amber) Richardson, Trisha (Craig) Washington, Ryan (Cassie) Richardson and Kaitlin Richardson.

Karen is also survived by two brothers, Wesley (Kay) Sanders and Douglas (Kristi) Sanders and five sisters, Rebecca Richardson, Sandy (Dave) Diehl, Chrissy (Bill) Siebeneck, Jan (Bill) Romes and Lori (Gary) Romes. She was preceded in death by her sister Sharon Johnson.

Karen loved nature and the outdoors. She especially loved her vacations in Florida with Mike. Her greatest love was for her family. She was a 1966 graduate of Delphos Saint John's High School and was a member of Delphos Eagles Auxiliary, Aerie #471.

She had worked at the former Trim-Trends Corp. in Spencerville for many years until its closing.

Funeral services will be 11 AM Saturday in the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville. Burial will follow in the Spencerville Cemetery.

With Covid-19 restrictions, the family requests facemasks by worn and social distancing be observed at the visitation from 2 Until 8 PM Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to tbayliff@woh.rr.com