COLUMBUS GROVE — Karen S. Smith, 69, of Columbus Grove, died at her residence, Saturday, December 21, 2019. She was born September 4, 1950 in Lima to the late Paul & Loretta (Wischmeyer) Ruhe. On December 1, 1978, she married Paul J. Smith. He died November 15, 2019.

Karen is survived by her sisters-in-law: Jeanette Knippen of Ottoville, Dorothy Bonifas of Landeck and Joan (Ray) Moening of Ft. Jennings; a brother-in-law: Kenneth (Karen) Smith of Columbus Grove, many other family members, friends and her faithful companion, her dog Penny.

Karen was a retired beautician and also a homemaker. She was an avid gardener, she loved all her pets and enjoyed canning, baking and reading.

A Funeral Mass will be said on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Columbus Grove with Fr. David Ritchie officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until time of service Friday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Love Funeral Home, Ottawa.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Anthony Catholic Church or .

Online condolences may be expressed at: www.lovefuneralhome.com