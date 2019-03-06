WAPAKONETA — Karen A. Taylor, age 60, passed away March 5, 2019, at 2:33 pm, surrounded by her family at Mercy St. Vincents, Toledo, OH . Karen was born October 30, 1958 in Dixon, KY, to James A. and Carolyn M. (Dixon) McCormick who preceded her in death. She married Mark A. Taylor who survives in Wapakoneta, OH.

Karen had worked as a production associate with Honda of Anna for more than 20 years. She loved to play bingo with her mother and would show up 2 hours early to get a good seat.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her 4 siblings: Butch (Joyce) McCormick of Lima, OH, Rodney (Tina) McCormick of Lima, OH, Casey (Carla) McCormick of Lima, OH and Helen McCormick of West Hills, CA, a sister in-law, Mary Jo McCormick of Lima, OH and additional brothers and sisters in-law: Leon, Michael, Doug, John, Mary, Chrissy, Cathy, Bruce and Brad and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, David Allen McCormick, her grandmother, Ella Mae Dixon, a 2 sisters: Deb Dameron and Connie Suter and a brother, Monte McCormick.

There will be a funeral held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10:00 am at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Officiating the service will be Rev. Bryan Bucher. Burial will be in Salem Westminster Cemetery following the service.

Friends may call on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.