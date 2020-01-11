LIMA — Karen S. Trevino 73, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

Karen was born on March 16, 1946, in Lima, Ohio, to the late George and Pearl (Burkholder) Shrider. On April 4, 1964, she married Edward Trevino, who survives in Lima.

Karen was a homemaker who enjoyed reading, working in her flower gardens, and spending time with her family. She was a volunteer at Lima Memorial Hospital.

She is survived by her husband; children: Trina (Neil) Wagner and Michelle (Jim) Wagner; grandchildren: Cody Johnson, Shelby Johnson and Erica (Ben) Bojicic; great-grandchild, Kyleena Johnson; sister, Myra (Robert) French; brother, Donald Shrider and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers: George "Butch" Shrider, Michael Shrider and James Shrider.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the funeral home. Pastor Doug Boquist will officiate. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com

Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.