Karen Zimmerman
1942 - 2020
OTTAWA — Karen L. Zimmerman, 78 of Ottawa died 8:20 a.m. Friday, May 1, 2020 at Bridge Hospice in Findlay. She was born April 17, 1942 in Minneapolis, MN to the late Gaylon and Lorraine (Brant) Whipple. She married Thomas "Tom" Zimmerman and he survives in Ottawa.

Also surviving are two children, Kyle Thomas (Melissa) Zimmerman of Monroe, LA and Kami (Derek) Boik of Roscommon, MI; four grandchildren; and three brothers.

Karen was a teacher for 42 years, ending her career teaching the after school program at Ottawa-Glandorf. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Ottawa, its choir and the Wednesday Bible Study group. She was a member of the Ottawa YMCA where she participated in yoga. She was also a member of the Door Garden Club and the Findlay and Toledo Doll Club.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Trinity United Methodist Church, Ottawa. Pastor Kathleen Hayes will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Due to the COVID 19 regulations, the church is requiring that everyone MUST wear masks.

Arrangements are being handled by LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa where your condolences can be expressed at: www.lovefuneralhome.com.



Published in The Lima News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
