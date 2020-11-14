GALENA, OH. — Karin Bowdle (Timmermeister) Brown, age 51 of Galena, Ohio, passed away at 7:00 am on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the Ohio State University James Cancer Hospital.

She was born on April 17, 1969 in Lima, the daughter of William C. and Susan P. (Bowdle) Timmermeister. Her mother precedes her in death and her father survives in the Indian Lake Region. On June 22, 1991, Karin married Christopher E. Brown in Lima, Ohio and he survives in Galena.

Karin was a homemaker. She enjoyed all kinds of crafting, jewelry making, crocheting, sewing and designing tote bags. She also enjoyed collecting posters, cooking and baking, and reading. Most of all she enjoyed laughing and spending time with the people she loved most. Karin was a loving wife and mother and an enthusiastic pet owner.

Karin is survived by her daughters; Berkley E. and Ramsey S. Brown, both of Galena, a brother; Brian (Betsy) Timmermeister of Lima, and many other family members.

Arrangements are being handled by Hanneman-Siferd Funeral Home, where private family services will be held. She will be laid to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery, Lima.

Flowers are welcome, though the family would ask that you consider making a donation in Karin's honor to OSU James Cancer Hospital (OSUCCC-James).

