TOLEDO — Karl G. Christian, 95 of Toledo, passed away October 21, 2020, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center. Karl was born October 18, 1925 in Sasel, Germany to Max and Gretel (Bahr) Christian, who preceded him in death. On December 25, 1947 he married Shirley May (Davis) Christian, who preceded him in death on June 22, 2019. Karl immigrated with his parents to the Lima area in 1928 and was naturalized in 1935. He graduated from Blume High School in Wapakoneta in 1943. After high school, Karl proudly served in the United States Navy for three years during WWII in the Atlantic, Mediterranean and Pacific areas of operation on Destroyer Escorts. After the war, he attended and graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University in 1949. Karl worked in the quality control department of Johns Manville Inc. in Waukegan, IL from 1949 until 1953 when he joined the Westinghouse Electrical Systems Division (later the Aerospace Division) here in Lima. He served in various manufacturing, engineering, and supervisory positions for 35 years until retiring in 1988. Karl was a life member of the Lima Elks Lodge #54, Spencerville VFW Post #6772, the Alpha Sigma Phi Fraternity, the USS Loy Reunion Association and he was an active member of Market Street Presbyterian Church where he served as a deacon. Karl enjoyed traveling, visiting family and friends, playing golf, sports and he was a Civil War History buff. He is survived by his sons, Robert (Kathleen) Christian of Crossville, TN and Gary (Julie) Christian of Powder Springs, GA; daughter, Lynn (Jeffrey) Smith of Toledo; and granddaughter, Kimberly Christian (Dillon) Ditmars of Brentwood, CA. No services will be held at this time. There will be a private family celebration of life in the spring of 2021.