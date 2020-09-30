COLUMBUS GROVE — Karl Hoffman, 92, died on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at his home in Columbus Grove, Ohio. He was born on April 24, 1928, in Ottawa, to the late Lawrence H. and Lena R. (Becker) Hoffman.

On July 2, 1949, he married Rose De John, at St. John's Catholic Church, Lima. She survives in Columbus Grove.

Karl is survived by his son, David (Carol) Hoffman of Columbus Grove; his daughter, Mary Ann (Scott) Hicks of Lima; 10 grandchildren, Stuart Schroeder of Lima, Nick (Jackie) Schroeder, Elliott (Mary) Schroeder, Alex (Brittany) Schroeder and Clinton (Chrissy) Schroeder all of Findlay, Abigail (Mack) Bishop of Lima, Ali (Nick) Gilgenbach of Columbus Grove, Travis Davidson of Lima, Dominique Brown and Lowell Brown; 22 great grandchildren; one great great-grandchild and his sister, Mary Louise Shilling of Fairfield Glades, TN.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Pamela S. Emans; his great grandson, Memphis Schroeder; his sister, Dolores Meyer and his two brothers, Robert and Oscar Hoffman.

Karl was a retired farmer and carpenter of the Carpenter's Local #372, Lima. He was a lifetime member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Columbus Grove and a charter member of the Knights of Columbus of the Church. He was a former board member of Ottawa Glandorf Schools, long time board member of the Putnam County Health Department, former Township Trustee and a former member of the Putnam County Planning Board.

He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagle's Lodge #2234, Ottawa and had served in various offices with the Putnam County Court House.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Columbus Grove, at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Father Tony Fortman will officiate with burial to follow in St. Anthony's Church Cemetery.

Friends may call from 2:00-4:00 & 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove.

In regards to COVID 19, the family is asking that you please wear a mask during visitation and the funeral.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony's School or to donor's choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at hartmansonsfuneralhome.com.