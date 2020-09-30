1/1
Karl Hoffman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

COLUMBUS GROVE — Karl Hoffman, 92, died on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at his home in Columbus Grove, Ohio. He was born on April 24, 1928, in Ottawa, to the late Lawrence H. and Lena R. (Becker) Hoffman.

On July 2, 1949, he married Rose De John, at St. John's Catholic Church, Lima. She survives in Columbus Grove.

Karl is survived by his son, David (Carol) Hoffman of Columbus Grove; his daughter, Mary Ann (Scott) Hicks of Lima; 10 grandchildren, Stuart Schroeder of Lima, Nick (Jackie) Schroeder, Elliott (Mary) Schroeder, Alex (Brittany) Schroeder and Clinton (Chrissy) Schroeder all of Findlay, Abigail (Mack) Bishop of Lima, Ali (Nick) Gilgenbach of Columbus Grove, Travis Davidson of Lima, Dominique Brown and Lowell Brown; 22 great grandchildren; one great great-grandchild and his sister, Mary Louise Shilling of Fairfield Glades, TN.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Pamela S. Emans; his great grandson, Memphis Schroeder; his sister, Dolores Meyer and his two brothers, Robert and Oscar Hoffman.

Karl was a retired farmer and carpenter of the Carpenter's Local #372, Lima. He was a lifetime member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Columbus Grove and a charter member of the Knights of Columbus of the Church. He was a former board member of Ottawa Glandorf Schools, long time board member of the Putnam County Health Department, former Township Trustee and a former member of the Putnam County Planning Board.

He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagle's Lodge #2234, Ottawa and had served in various offices with the Putnam County Court House.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Columbus Grove, at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Father Tony Fortman will officiate with burial to follow in St. Anthony's Church Cemetery.

Friends may call from 2:00-4:00 & 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove.

In regards to COVID 19, the family is asking that you please wear a mask during visitation and the funeral.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony's School or to donor's choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at hartmansonsfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hartman Sons Funeral Home
10879 SR 12 West
Columbus Grove, OH 45830
(419) 659-2202
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved