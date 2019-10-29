OTTAWA — Karl P. Morman, 84, of Ottawa died at 4:25 a.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at The Meadows of Ottawa. He was born September 19, 1935 in Miller City to the late Louis and Veronica (Lammers) Morman. On September 29, 1956 he married Anna Mae Ellerbrock in at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Leipsic. She survives in Ottawa.

Also surviving are 4 children, Mark (Stacy) Morman and Lisa (Mark) Ellerbrock both of Ottawa, Amy (Dave) Birkemeier and Vicki (Steve) Barlage both of Glandorf; a son-in-law, Greg Cavanaugh of Ottawa; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 4 brothers, Cletus (Rose Ann) Morman and Leo (Kathy) Morman both of Ottawa, Roy (Rita) Morman of Glandorf, and Othmar (Carol) Morman of Arizona; and a sister, Edna (Ralph) Inkrott of New Cleveland. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Debra Cavanaugh.

Karl retired from Ford Motor Company after 32 years. He was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa, the Ottawa Eagles, and Ottawa Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed playing the mandolin, fixing lawn mowers, and entertaining people. He loved his grandchildren and enjoyed life to the fullest!

A Funeral Mass will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church with Fr. Rick Friebel officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. on Friday at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa where there will be a Knights of Columbus rosary at 7:30 p.m.

Memorials may be made to Bridge Hospice of Findlay.

Condolences can be expressed at: lovefuneralhome.com.