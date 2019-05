CONVOY —Karl George Schumm, 105, died at 6:38 p.m. May 21, 2019, at Vancrest of Van Wert.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Pastor Michael W. Saylor will officiate. Burial will be in I.O.O.F. Cemetery.

Friends may call two hours prior to services at the church.