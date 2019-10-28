DELPHOS — Karl E. Ward, 71, of Delphos, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019, at St. Rita's Medical Center.

He was born in Dayton on August 17, 1948, to Karl and Kathleen Ward. He was united in marriage to Carolyn Pedigo. She survives in Delphos.

Karl is also survived by two daughters, Aliya Taylor of Delphos and Karla Ward of Springfield; one brother, Larry (Denise) Ward of New Carlisle; two sisters, Shirley Wilson and Debbie Rouch, both of New Carlisle; five grandchildren, Amber, Kara, Phillip, Emily, and Angel; and one great-grandchild, Braxtin.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and a daughter, Amanda Ward Romine.

Karl worked as a truck driver for Dancer Trucking and he had served in the Marine Corps. He was a member of the , the Moose in Lima, and AMVET in Indian Lake. He loved riding his Harley motorcycle and he loved working in the yard.

Funeral services will be on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at 8 p.m. with visitation beginning at 2:00 that same day at Harter and Schier Funeral Home. There will be Military Grave Rites by the Delphos Veterans Council at 7:45 p.m. Reverend Steve Haskin will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to The .

