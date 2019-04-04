ADA — Karlton D. Plaugher, age 78, died on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 7:02 AM at Carriage Court, Hillard, Ohio.

He was born on March 5, 1941in Harrod, Ohio to the late Odie K. and Dorotha O. (Kettimon) Plaugher. On August 29, 1962 Karlton married Maxine Fleming and she preceded him in death on March 27, 2009.

Karlton was a self employed carpenter. He was a member of the St. Marks Lutheran Church of Ada. He was a member of the Elks of Kenton, the Ada Rotary Club and the former Ada Masonic Lodge F&AM #513.

He is survived by his children: Kevin (Christy) Plaugher of New Albany, LeAnn (Dennis) Miller of Galloway and Mandy Stubbs of Hillard; nine grandchildren: Allison Vermillion, Ethan Vermillion, Emily Vermillion, Kate Plaugher, Lily Plaugher, Grace Miller, Jackson Stubbs, Claire Stubbs and Parker Marsili; and one great grandchild; a brother, Arliss (Barbara) Plaugher of Bluffton; and four sisters: Harriett Hall of Lima, Katie Turner of Waynesfield, Janet (Russell) Young of LaFayette and Luella DuVernay of Idaho; and special friend, Betty Lyons of Ada.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Monna J. Vermillion.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada.

Friends may call from 2:00 to 4:00 PM on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada and until time of service on Monday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the . Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada