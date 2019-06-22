Karsen Miller (2012 - 2019)
Service Information
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY
40175
(270)-877-2245
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
Elizabethtown, KY
Obituary
VINE GROVE, KY — Karsen Lee Miller, 7, of Vine Grove, KY passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019.

Karsen was a student at North Park Elementary School, Radcliff, KY. He enjoyed playing soccer, basketball, riding his bike, and being outside. He was a prankster & quirky dresser who loved his bowties. His dream was to be a fireman when he grew up.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Thomas Miller

Survivors include:

His parents, Mark & Sharon Miller of Vine Grove, KY; four brothers,

Michael Ledford of Arkansas, Kaidan Miller, Kyle Miller, Anthony Miller

all of Vine Grove, KY; three sisters, Kiersten Miller, Adelaide Dungan of

Vine Grove, KY, Kendra Inmon of Kenton, OH; maternal grandmother, Mary

Edmonds & her husband, Chip of Atlanta, GA; two maternal grandfathers,

James Slonaker of Louisville, KY, Charles Inmon of Dunkirk, OH; paternal

grandmother, Miriam Miller of Ottawa, OH; great grandparents, Betty

Russell of St. Petersburg, FL, Sharon & Dick Slonaker of Lima, OH.

Visitation will be from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM, Monday at Chism Family Funeral Home, Vine Grove, KY.

A Mass of Christian for Karsen will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church, Elizabethtown, KY. Burial will follow in the St. James Cemetery, Elizabethtown, KY.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to .

Condolences can be expressed online at www.chismfamilyfunerals.com
