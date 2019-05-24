LIMA — Karyn "Tanny" Vartanoush Crider, 70, of Lima passed away May 23, 2019 at her home after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by her loving family & loyal grand-puppy. Karyn was born on Sept. 5, 1948 in Lima to the late Lucille (Andonian) Pounder and Richard Davenport. She is survived by 3 daughters; Shelly (Kirk Sneed) Conner, Jodie Neal, Tannie (Jesse Hill) Crider, all of Lima, 6 grandchildren; Brett (Ammie) Nicoll, Dillon (Lexi Ritchie) Conner, Madison (Desmend White) Whitling, Anna Whitling, Lancey Snyder, and Kaydon Snyder. 2 great-grandchildren; Isabel and Logan Nicoll, 1 grand-puppy; Roxy Rose. Awaiting her in heaven is her mother Lucille (Andonian) Pounder, her brother & sister-in-law Denny & Sue Davenport, grand-babies Alex & Anthony Andonian Conner, and grand-puppy Sassy.

Karyn earned an Associates degree in Law Enforcement (Corrections) from Lima Technical College and had a passion for criminal law. While she was proud of her career achievements, she considered her greatest life accomplishment was raising three strong, independent women. She loved rainy, lazy days in her PJs, watching mafia movies, listening to music, and being an awesome grandmother. She loves her family with all of her heart and will have a lasting impact on many generations to come. She was a strong woman and will be dearly missed by her entire family.

Per Karyn's request, no funeral services will be held. Instead, she requested that the family have what she called Karyn's Life Party Palooza (Not a Celebration of Life, because everybody does that). She would want you all to know that a blanket and grilled cheese & tomato soup always makes everything better, your window blinds should be closed at dusk, your keys can be used as a weapon, and you should always, always be aware of your surroundings. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com

