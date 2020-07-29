1/1
Katherine Davis
1939 - 2020
WAPAKONETA — Katherine E. Davis, age 80, of Wapakoneta, OH, passed away at 7:29 p.m., Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Lima Memorial Health System, following a sudden illness. She was born October 18, 1939 in Champaign County to Norman and Emily (Shaffer) Overs, who preceded her in death. She married Ned Davis on December 16, 1957 and he resides in Wapakoneta.

Katherine is survived by Ned Davis (Husband), Michael (Carla) Davis (Son), (Ricky) Lynne Davis (Daughter-in-law) Paul Overs, Dale (Linda) Overs, Joe (Glenda) Overs, Robert Overs (Brothers), and Dorothy Harrison (Sister). She is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Ryan (Michelle) Davis, Angie (Brian) Lee, Crystal (Brent) Pyles, and Jessica (Harold) Golden, and 11 great grandchildren.

She was proceeded in death by Ricky Davis (Son), Roger Overs (Brother), Doris Kill (Sister), Thelma Wilkins and Wilma Jean Cluy (Step Sisters).

Katherine worked at Fishers Cheese, JJL Automotive, and cleaned homes and offices in the Wapakoneta area until she retired. Katherine was an active member of the First United Methodist Church. She was an active member of Brands Lake Fishing Club, where she often out fished her husband.

Services will be 11:00 a.m., Sat. Aug. 1, 2020, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta, with Pastor Josh Tissot officiating. Burial is to follow in the Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta. The family will receive family & friends 5-8 p.m., Fri. and from 10 a.m. until time of service, Sat. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

Memorial contributions may be directed to First United Methodist Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.



Published in The Lima News from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
