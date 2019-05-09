SIDNEY, Neb. — Katherine "Katie" Hall of Sidney, Nebraska, died Tuesday May 7, 2019 at the age of 84. Viewing will be held from 9:30 am until service time at 10:30 am, Monday, May 13 at Cowboys for Jesus Church located at 11 N. 22nd St., Colorado Springs, CO. Burial will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Pikes Peak National Cemetery.

Katherine "Katie" Hall of Sidney, Nebraska, died Tuesday May 7, 2019 at the age of 84. Katherine was born December 30, 1934 to Charles and Lenola (Dillion) Jacomet of Lima, Ohio. She was the oldest of 7 children. She married Jerry L Hall on March 29th, 1952 in their home town of Lima, Ohio. They celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary in March. They raised their four children, Brian, Bruce, Colleen and Theresa.

She is survived by her husband Jerry Hall of Sidney Nebraska; four children, Brian (Marti) Hall of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Bruce Hall of Fort Collins Colorado, Colleen (Ted) Griffin of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Theresa (Doug) Gillham of Lodgepole Nebraska; sisters Linda Scarberry of Fountain Inn, South Carolina, Tammy Harrod of Lima, Ohio and sister-in-law Linda Jacomet of Lima, Ohio. Katie was blessed with 17 grandchildren and their spouses, and 15 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Guy Jacomet and Charles "Chuck" Jacomet; sisters, Jane Poling and Leona Gibson.

Memorial Contributions can be made to Cowboy for Jesus Church, 11 N 22nd Street, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80904, please put Katie Hall in memo line.