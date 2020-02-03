LIMA — Katherine Keysor, 48, of Lima, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at St. Rita's Medical Center. She was born on June 30, 1971 in Hartville, Ohio. On Valentine's Day 2005, she married Mike Keysor, who survives her in Lima.

She was not only a loving wife, but was a loving mother to her three children: Avery, Champ, and Ryan. Other survivors include her brother Brian Wittek, mother-in-law Connie Miller, brother-in-law Rex Allen Keysor, sisters-in-law Tracy Keysor and Suzy Osborne, as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by both her mother and father, Allan & Susan Helene (Metzger) Wittek.

Her family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, OH, where a funeral service will follow at 7 p.m.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com

Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.