DELPHOS, OHIO – Katherine L. Rupert, 74, of Delphos passed away peacefully on Wednesday at Vancrest of Delphos.

She was born on April 26, 1945, to Carl and Annabelle (Baker) Allemeier, who preceded her in death.

On Oct. 28, 1961, she was united in marriage to Larry G. Rupert Sr., who preceded her in death on May 17, 2016.

Kathy was a compassionate woman with unending devotion to helping people. She was a friend to all, helping many people over her journey in life. She was a member of St. John's Catholic Church in Delphos, and volunteered over many years with Bingo, the Mom's room, and numerous other groups and people. She was a talented cake decorator and donated countless cakes to the church festival year after year. She directed the school band uniform committee, was a Cub Scout den mother, and a Girl Scout leader. Kathy was a lifetime member of Post 3035 VFW Auxiliary, and participated in several of their events.

In recent years, Kathy enjoyed several DIY projects at home and for her family, and was very active in her garden. She had a knack for growing beautiful flowers, and harvesting many sorts of vegetables and fruits to turn into scrumptious meals. She was noted for her natural talent to create the best home-cooked meals and desserts from scratch, without the need of a recipe. She also took delight in playing the organ, crocheting, embroidery, and genealogy. She was always looking to learn more and do more and, in the words of a close friend, "wasn't afraid of anything."

Kathy is survived by three children, Larry G. (Dolores) Rupert of Lima, John S. (Laura) Rupert of Delphos, and Kim (Keith) Schweizer of Delphos; five grandchildren, Rachel (John) Abel, Mary "Katie" (Bryan) Duncan, Don "Tony" (Anna) Jacomet of Delphos, Rick (Hannah) Jacomet of Delphos, and John Tyler Rupert of Fairborn; one step-grandson, Noah Schweizer; and five great-grandchildren, Emilee and Averee Abel, Miralyn Jacomet, and Hunter and Landon Duncan. Though not always physically close or in her daily life, she was close at heart with her siblings Richard Allemeier, Carla (Jack) Somerville, Pam (Ralph) Kephart and David (Dianna) Allemeier. Richard's wife, Betty, preceded her in death.

Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. on Saturday (Mar. 14) at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, 1170 Shawnee Rd, Lima, OH, where a funeral service will immediately follow, with Fr. Tony Vera officiating. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, in Delphos.

Memorial contributions can be made to the donor's choice.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.chiles-lamanfh.com