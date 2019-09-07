WILLIAMSTON, Mich. — Katherine (Dee) Tunis Cory, 86 of Williamston, MI, formerly Lima, OH, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019 in her home at Crosaires in Williamston, MI following complications from dementia. Through her journey with dementia, she never lost her fierce hold on independence, her infectious laughter, moments of joy or her effect on others.

Dee was born in 1933 in Saginaw, MI to Katherine and H. Dow Tunis. She graduated from the University of Michigan in 1955 with a B.S.D. Hyg. Ann Arbor remained a special place in her heart for the rest of her life. While at U of M, she met the love of her life, Frank Cory. They married in 1955 and moved to Frank's hometown of Lima, OH, where they lived for over 60 years. She raised 4 children as a stay at home mother.

Surviving are her daughter Sara Cory Aikman of Haslett, MI, son James M. Cory of Los Angeles, CA and son Frank (Beth) Cory II of South Lake, TX, grandchildren Jim, Cory (Mattie), Tripp, Grace, Jack, and great granddaughter, Evan. Dee was preceded in death by her husband Frank, daughter Linda, sister Barb and brother Dow.

Dee was active in the Lima Community as a parishioner at St. Charles Catholic Church, and with the Visiting Nurses Association Board, Delphian member and past president, American Red Cross, Big Brothers / Big Sisters Board and former co-owner of Woodlawn Yarns. She was a longtime member of Westside Swim and Racquet Club and Shawnee Country Club.

Dee shared her love through many gifts of her beautiful handiwork from her knitting, needlepoint and quilting. She was also an avid tennis player, an expert bridge player, a wonderful cook, gardener and she loved to travel, which she and Frank happily did a lot of in their retirement years. Above all else, Dee loved to laugh and she instilled that in her children. She deeply loved her family, children, cats and dogs. Dee had many special and close friends throughout her life, including her lifelong best friend, Ann Wedemeyer (Ann Arbor, MI).

The family extends sincere thanks to the caregiving team in Lima for their friendship, dedication and loyalty to our parents, which made it possible for them to remain in their home for an extended period.

The family also extends a special thank you to the Care Partners at Crosaires who cared for Dee with such love, patience and affection. Her time there brought joy, comfort and engagement that kept her dignity and quality of life. And finally, the family extends a loving thank you to Todd Walter, owner of Crosaires, for sharing his mission and vision and giving Dee a place where she belly laughed daily, felt safe and loved, and most of all had a place that was home. We are forever grateful and honored to have been a part of the Crosaires Family.

In lieu of a public service, the family asks that you join us in remembering Dee as the happy and generous person she was, full of laughter, joy, warmth and affection. A tree will be planted in Dee's memory at Crosaires. Donations in her honor may be made to the Linda E. Cory Memorial Scholarship Fund (P.O. Box 1086, Lima, OH 45802) or to the Crosaires Foundation, (5829 Zimmer Road, Williamston, MI 48895). Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.grwilliamston.com

Happy Trails, Mom.