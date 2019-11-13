VAN WERT — Kathi R. Williams age 58 of Van Wert, passed Monday evening from an auto accident. She was born November 16, 1960, in Lima, Ohio to the late Denis L. and Shirley Mull Fairburn. On April 28, 1984, she married Michael C. Williams who survives in Van Wert.

Kathi attended Shawnee School and graduated from Apollo. Approximately 7 years ago, she went to work at Cooper Farms and prior to that worked in the medical field. Family was very important to Kathi. She will be remembered for her giving nature, her sense of humor and being a very loving person.

Also surviving is a son - Shane M. (Barbara) Williams of Lima; 2 grandchildren - Legacy and Legend; a brother - Denis (Kathy) Fairburn of Elida; a sister - Kelli Meister of Clearwater, FL; a sister-in-law - Diane (Louis) Bender of Wapakoneta.

Services will begin 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Burial will follow in Fairmount Cemetery, north of Uniopolis.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m., Friday and from 11:00 - 1:00 Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wilbert Foundation for children.

