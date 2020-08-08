Kathleen Kehl

FORT JENNINGS —Kathleen Connor Kehl, went to her eternal heavenly home on Thursday evening, August 6, 2020, at 80 years old. Kathleen was born August 25, 1939 in Lima, OH, to Harry and Twylia (Connor) Stotts who both preceded her in death. She leaves behind her beloved pets, Vanna, Rauhlo, Raven, Minnie, and Mocha. Her brothers, Norman (Maria) Stotts, and James "Jimmy" (Marlene) Stotts, predeceased her. Kathleen is survived by her sister, Patricia (Tom) Stonecipher of Indianapolis, IN, cousin, Edie Bacome of Lyman, SC, numerous nieces and nephews, and close friend, Emma Calvelage of Fort Jennings, OH. In her early adulthood she was married to and divorced from Thomas "Tom" Kehl, with whom she remained friends with, until his death. Kathy, as she was known by her friends, was passionate about all animals, loving and rescuing many throughout her life. She loved the children she worked with, many with special needs, in Indianapolis Public school system for forty years. Prior to her career, she earned her Master's degree from Butler University. After her retirement, she moved back to her home in Ohio to be near to her beloved aunt Nadra Patricia Connor Bacome as well as her Connor and Bacome cousins. In addition to loving animals, she enjoyed gardening and taking care of her beautiful yard and trees, along with her dear friend, Emma Calvelage and her family. During her lifetime, she remained especially close to her cousin, Edie Bacome of Spartanburg, SC, with whom Kathy spent vacations and holidays, along with her aunt Nadra. She loved people, and had a heart for them, always engaging them, making them feel they were the most important person on earth. She was always generous, selfless, and gracious no matter how she was feeling. She will be sorely and deeply missed by those who loved her. Her desire, in lieu of flowers, was to have donations made to Debs Dogs, PO Box 1002, Lima, Ohio 45801-1002. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 2:00PM at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL. Rev. Jerry Burton to officiate the service. In order to protect all who come, please wear a mask. Visitation will be held on Monday, August, 10, 2020 from 1:00PM to 2:00PM at the EASTSIDE CHAPEL. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.