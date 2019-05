VAN WERT — Kathleen Keller, 66, died at 2:02 p.m. May 8, 2019, at Lima Memorial Health System.

Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Cowan and Son Funeral Home. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ohio City.

Friends may call from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.