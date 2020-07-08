Kathleen Miller

LIMA — Kathleen Sue Miller, age 69 of Lima, passed at 8:44 p.m., Friday, July 3, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born July 16, 1950 in Lima, Ohio to the late Donald and Wilma Anderson Fortman. On July 29, 2000 she married Chris N. Miller, who survives in Lima.

Kathleen retired from Philips Display Components Company in Ottawa and returned to the workforce at St. Rita's Medical Center. She treasured time spent in her garden with her beautiful flowers, and taking motorcycle trips with her husband, and camping with family and friends. Spending time at home brought her great pleasure, along with cooking for her family, crocheting, recaning chairs, and rescuing animals. She loved a challenge, learning something new, and could accomplish anything she put her mind to. She will be remembered for her big heart and how she loved and embraced life, always!

Also surviving are 2 daughters - Jennifer L. (Mark) DeCamp Galvin of Cridersville; Amy L. (Jeffrey) Gutman of Elida; 3 grandchildren - Nathan Brown, Michel Kersker, and Skylar Gutman; a step son - Brandon (Alicia) Miller of Lima; 4 step daughters - Nichole (Marlo) Weitz of Elida; Caysie Miller of Lima; Britnie Miller of Illinois; Jessica Miller of Lima; 15 step grandchildren - Chance Weitz, Jaycee Weitz, Hayden Miller, Madison Miller, Hannah Watt, Alyssa Johnson, Keaton Johnson, Alanah Bryant, Raylynn Bryant; Alexis Johnson, McKenzie Johnson, Wyatt Johnson; Kendrick (Krystyen) Galvin; Sabreena (Steven) Andrus; Andrew (Paige) Galvin; a brother - James Fortman of Columbus Grove; 3 sisters - Carol (Joe) Bunn of Columbus Grove; Charol Stechschulte of Columbus Grove; Linda (Dennis) Montgomery of Bluffton; and a half sister - Christine (Dana) Schoenleb of Lewis Center, Ohio.

A memorial service will begin 8:00 p.m., Friday, July 10, 2020 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or Autism Speaks.

Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com