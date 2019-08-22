LAKEVIEW — Kathleen Jo Obenour, 67, of Lakeview, passed away Tuesday morning, August 20, 2019, at Kindred Hospital, Lima.

Kathy was born in Wilshire, Ohio on November 30, 1951 to John Michael and Shirley Vera (Rayl) Dunbar. She was preceded in death by her father John M. Dunbar.

Kathy married Dan Obenour on September 5, 1970 in Ada and he survives in Lakeview. She is also survived by her mother, Shirley V. Whetzler of West Liberty; children: Christopher (Jennifer) Obenour, Amelia Downing, and Shelia (Gary) Smith, all of Bellefontaine, and Sam Obenour of Lakeview; 5 grandchildren; Stephanie Obenour, Samantha Downing, Matthew Obenour, Skyler Heilman, and Brandon Smith; and 7 great-grandchildren.

Kathy worked as a secretary at the Ada Church of Christ, and after moving to Logan County she worked for many years as a secretary / book keeper at Rath Forms Bureau. She had also worked as a home health aide and teacher's aide. Kathy was a Sunday school teacher and had been a member of the Women's Aglow group in Ada. She enjoyed doing puzzles, reading her Bible and Daily Devotional, crocheting, and making baby afghans for church. Vacations in northern Michigan, especially to Mackinaw Island and Mackinaw Bridge were special times for Kathleen.

Pastor Robin Ricks will officiate a memorial service on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 12noon at Christ Our King Church, 1325 Co. Rd. 9, Bellefontaine. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to New Richland Baptist Church, 8651 Co. Rd. 39, Belle Center, OH 43310, or to Christ Our King Church, 1325 Co. Rd. 9, Bellefontaine, OH 43311.

