ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Kathleen Snow Robenalt, 63, of Ann Arbor, Michigan, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 30, 2019, after a long battle with cancer.

She is survived by her husband Bill Robenalt, and three sons, Jack (Lauren Dillon), Sean, and Frank, all of Ann Arbor. Also surviving are her parents, Dr. Bill and Marge Snow, of Lima, along with her sisters, Genie, Houston, TX; Julie Reese (Clint), Cincinnati, OH; and brothers; Mike (Mary), Cincinnati, OH; Dan (Diane), Portland, OR; and Greg (Molly), Chicago, IL, and seven nieces and nephews.

Kathy was born April 19, 1956, in St. Louis, Missouri. She grew up in Lima and graduated in 1974 from Lima Central Catholic High School. She received her B.S. degree in speech pathology from the University of Cincinnati in 1978, her Master's degree from Auburn University in 1980, and then earned her Decorate from the University of Michigan in 1985. On December 17, 1984, she married William Robenalt, of Lima.

Kathy was the Book Depository Manager at Ann Arbor Pioneer High School from 2010 until she retired in April of 2019. She served as the Executive Director of the Ann Arbor Book Festival for seven years. She also found passion in volunteer work and her faith, first at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Marietta, GA, where she served on the Women's Guild, ran the yearly "Apple Annie" arts and crafts show, and received the parish Woman of the Year award in 1998. She channeled this volunteerism again in Ann Arbor, where she was active on the PTSO board at Pioneer High School from 2002 to 2011, including Athletic Booster Club President for three years. She was also on the board of the Pioneer Men's Lacrosse Team in various capacities.

She found particular joy in her children and their friends, helping each find their passion and always encouraging them to continue to grow and learn. An avid reader, she was known even in her final days to read each issue of "The New Yorker" cover to cover. She enjoyed her large contingent of friends, her bunco group, tennis, and in her later years even warmed up to dogs.

Visitation will be at Nie Funeral Home at 3767 W. Liberty Road, Ann Arbor, MI on Sunday, July 7 from 4-7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be Monday, July 8, at 10 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 530 Elizabeth St., Ann Arbor. Burial will follow at St. Thomas Catholic Cemetery in Ann Arbor. Contributions may be made to Lima Central Catholic High School.